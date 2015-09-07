JP Morgan to cease open outcry trading on London Metal Exchange

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange said on Monday that JP Morgan Securities would stop open outcry trading, a move that will reduce the number of financial institutions trading in the LME “ring” to nine.

The LME, the only exchange in Europe with open outcry trading, said in a members’ notice that JP Morgan would change as of Tuesday from Category 1 to Category 2 membership, which allows electronic and telephone trading, but not ring dealing.

The LME, the world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals trading, did not give a reason for the change. (Reporting by Eric Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman)