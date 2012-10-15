FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metals warehousing could have scuppered LME sale-Li
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Metals warehousing could have scuppered LME sale-Li

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Metals warehousing practices could have seen the Hong Kong stock exchange walk away from its $2.2 billion takeover of the London Metal Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chief Executive Charles Li said on Monday.

“The one area in LME (sale) process that potentially would have been one issue we could have walked away from that would be warehousing,” Li told a seminar in London.

The LME’s warehousing operations have been dogged by criticism since big banks and trading houses including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Glencore bought warehouse companies.

LME shareholders voted in July to accept a $2.2 billion offer by the Hong Kong bourse for the 135-year-old British institution, underscoring a global shift in manufacturing to China, Asia’s economic powerhouse.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Harpreet Bhal; editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.