LME wants to add iron ore, coking coal to products-Li
October 19, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

LME wants to add iron ore, coking coal to products-Li

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange, under ownership of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited , aims to expand its product offering beyond base metals to iron ore, coking coal and iron ore shipping, HKEx CEO Charles Li said on Friday.

“This is by virtue of our proximity to China and understanding of China, but on the other hand creating a mutual venue for the supply side of the business,” Li told Reuters in an interview.

HKEx is in the final stages of its $2.2 billion purchase of the LME, which should conclude by the end of this year.

Another ambition will be the opening of LME warehousing in China, the world’s top consumer of copper.

Li said he hoped that would be achieved in the context of China’s efforts to open its capital markets, including paving the way for international use of the renmimbi currency.

“I don’t have a timetable for it but I would like to believe that this is something that is hopefully not too far away.”

On the 135-year old institution’s structure Li said a new users committee would be created, involving senior figures from the manufacturing sector including fabricators.

That committee will report directly to the new LME board.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
