CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-London Metal Exchange launches plans to boost liquidity
January 14, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-London Metal Exchange launches plans to boost liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(LME corrects to four weeks, not two weeks, paragraph 2)

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) launched plans to boost liquidity on its electronic platform LMEselect on standard monthly dates to increase business from investors.

The LME, the world’s biggest and oldest market for industrial metals, said in a statement on Wednesday it was kicking off a four-week consultation on the plans, which include relaxing the order-to-trade ratio on the third Wednesday each month, the standard settlement date.

“By enhancing liquidity on LMEselect for these ‘third Wednesdays’, we believe we can meet demand for a more traditional futures-style trading,” said Matthew Chamberlain, head of business development at the LME. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)

