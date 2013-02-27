London Metal Exchange made 2012 EBITDA loss HK$29 mln

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) made an EBITDA loss of HK$29 million ($3.74 million) in 2012 due to payouts to some members of the exchange’s management team and other costs related to its sale to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Group (HKEx).

HKEx said in a results statement that non-recurring items incurred during 2012 included HK$124 million of advisory and other costs related to the sale and a HK$242 million incentive payout to certain members of LME’s management team.