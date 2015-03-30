UPDATE 1-LME drops proposal to stop issuing Malaysia warrants

(Updating to add details throughout)

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange said on Monday it has withdrawn its proposal to stop issuing warrants for metal in Malaysia from July after government reassurances that its new tax reforms will not affect metal stored in the country.

The LME said this follows confirmation from Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance that the country’s new Goods and Services Tax that comes into effect on Thursday will not be charged on transactions related to LME warrants - legal documents for stored metal - in Port Klang and Johor and other metal in the free trade zones.

The move is also in anticipation of a positive outcome to ongoing discussions with the finance ministry over storage and handling charges, the exchange said.

The LME has proposed that the new tax should not be levied on rent for storage charged to metal owners by LME warehouses and for specific handling charges.

Earlier this month, the exchange warned it may stop issuing warrants in Malaysia if it did not get clarification from the government over its planned tax reforms.

Malaysia holds nearly half of the LME’s nickel stocks, 85 percent of its tin, one third of its lead and a sizeable portion of its copper. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)