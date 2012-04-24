FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LME approves BOCI, G.H. Financials as cat 2 members
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 24, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

LME approves BOCI, G.H. Financials as cat 2 members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved two new members as category 2, or associate broker clearing members (ABCM), it said in a notice on Tuesday.

The LME’s first Chinese member was approved, BOCI Global Commodities (UK) Limited, a unit of the Bank of China.

Financial services company G.H. Financials Limited (GFH Group) was also approved, while the exchange also said it had approved the resignation of Category 2 member Phibro Limited.

Category 2 members are able to trade on the LME’s electronic platforms and the telephone market but may not trade in the ring.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.