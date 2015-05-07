FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED- Liberty Commodities applies for LME membership
May 7, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED- Liberty Commodities applies for LME membership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to Ghana base in headline and first paragraph, corrects description of activities in text)

MELBOURNE, May 7 (Reuters) - Liberty Commodities has applied to become an associate trade member of the London Metal Exchange, the bourse said in a notice to members released on Wednesday.

Liberty Commodities, part of Liberty Group, is an international steel and minerals group, operating from three financial hubs in London, Dubai and Singapore, with a network of offices spread across 30 countries around the world, it says on its website.

The Group has interests in a wide range of mining and steel production assets in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
