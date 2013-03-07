FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC's Somerville-Cotton joins ADM brokerage after LME sale
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

HSBC's Somerville-Cotton joins ADM brokerage after LME sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Fabian Somerville-Cotton, a former London Metal Exchange (LME) board member and a managing director at HSBC, joined brokerage ADM Investor Services Inc (ADMIS) this week.

Somerville-Cotton heads the London-based operations of the brokerage, and will join its global strategic planning group, the brokerage said. ADMIS is a unit of Illinois-based Archer Daniels Midland Co, one of the world’s largest grain traders.

As a member of the LME’s executive committee, Somerville-Cotton played a significant role in steering the exchange to its historic $2.2 billion sale to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Group 0388.HK (HKEx)in December.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.