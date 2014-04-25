LME plans to launch Commitment of Traders report in July

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to launch its Commitment of Traders report in July, providing increased data on long/short positioning, it said on Friday.

The LME, the world’s biggest market for industrial metals such as copper and aluminium, is also seeking feedback from members regarding details of the report, it added.

“Subject to comments received in the consultation, it is intended that the LME would start publishing the COTR from 1 July 2014,” a statement said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)