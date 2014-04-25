FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LME plans to launch Commitment of Traders report in July
April 25, 2014 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

LME plans to launch Commitment of Traders report in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to launch its Commitment of Traders report in July, providing increased data on long/short positioning, it said on Friday.

The LME, the world’s biggest market for industrial metals such as copper and aluminium, is also seeking feedback from members regarding details of the report, it added.

“Subject to comments received in the consultation, it is intended that the LME would start publishing the COTR from 1 July 2014,” a statement said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)

