FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LME plans to launch Commitment of Traders report in July
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 25, 2014 / 4:52 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-LME plans to launch Commitment of Traders report in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to launch its Commitment of Traders report in July, providing increased data on long and short positioning, it said on Friday.

The new report is one element of a sweeping package of LME reforms, including new rules to cut backlogs at warehouses. A key warehouse rule was halted by a court ruling last month, but the LME is to proceed with other reforms, including greater powers to act against market abuse.

The LME, the world’s biggest market for industrial metals such as copper and aluminium, is seeking feedback from its members on details of the report, the exchange said.

Subject to comments received in the consultation, the LME - owned by owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing - intends to start publishing the report from July 1.

To provide consistency across global markets, the report will follow a similar format to that used by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the LME said.

The weekly report will provide a breakdown of each day’s open interest, separated into classifications by business type, from producers and merchants to brokers and money managers.

“The LME believes that the introduction of a COTR will bring benefits to the market in terms of transparency,” it said.

Members of the exchange will face some additional administrative costs, but these are not expected to be significant, it added.

Responses to the consultation must be submitted by May 23. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.