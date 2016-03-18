FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-LME proposes more transparent reporting of big positions
March 17, 2016 / 6:06 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-LME proposes more transparent reporting of big positions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates dateline, adds background)
    By Pratima Desai
    LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is
seeking views from its members and other interested parties
about the potential for more transparent reporting of positions
above certain levels.
    The LME monitors all positions held on its market, but is
proposing putting the onus of reporting any large positions on
members.
    "The obligation to report will fall to the member who is
holding a position, either directly or on behalf of their
client(s), which is in excess of the relevant accountability
level," the exchange said in a release on Thursday.
    The LME is seeking responses to the consultation by April 8.
   
    "The LME may need to share the responses received with
regulatory authorities or its legal advisors or other
professional advisers, or as required by law. Apart from this,
all responses will be treated in confidence."
    Accountability levels will apply to single prompt dates or
the next settlement date and all prompt dates or all settlement
dates in the future.
    While allowed under LME rules, holding a large, sometimes
dominant position can have some short-term influence on prices
for contracts that will soon reach maturity.
    It could mean short position holders or sellers of metal for
future dates, which could be bets on lower prices or hedges for
physical holdings, having to pay more to buy back and roll
positions forward.  
    If positions exceed accountability levels "the LME will
require further information as to the nature and purpose of the
position of that account or, if appropriate, linked accounts as
determined by the LME", the exchange said.
    "(The exchange) may direct that members cannot accept
further orders that increase the position, or direct that the
position be reduced to a level below the accountability level."
    Metal industry sources welcomed the initiative.
    "If implemented, it should restrict the influence of the
speculative element in the LME market," one trader said. 
    The rationale behind holding large positions must be
reported to the LME by email.
    The exchange will aggregate the position of a client across
all members for the accountability levels.
    "Likewise, the LME shall aggregate the positions of a member
or client and such entity's related group companies unless the
entity can demonstrate that the positions were independent," the
exchange said. 
    "The LME will also aggregate the positions of unconnected
parties if the LME Market Surveillance department believes that
there is a common purpose between such parties."
    Following are the proposed accountability levels:
              Single prompt (lots)   All prompt (lots)
    Aluminium    15,000                 15,000
    Copper        5,000                  5,000
    Nickel        8,000                  8,000
    Lead          3,000                  3,000
    Tin             800                    800
    Zinc          8,000                  8,000

 (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
