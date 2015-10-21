COLUMN-How unsexy regulation is already changing metal markets: Andy Home

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Regulation is not sexy.

And that’s official.

Both Kirstina Combe, head of regulation at the London Metal Exchange (LME) and Katy Hyams, the LME’s regulatory counsel, said so at the start of their respective presentations at the exchange’s regulatory seminar last week.

Even the Bank of England, in the form of David Bailey, director of financial markets infrastructure supervision, got in on the “not sexy, us?” joke.

And that’s part of the problem.

Financial regulation is a bewildering and mind-numbing alphabet soup of acronyms: EMIR, MIFID (and its much bigger sequel MIFID II), MAR, CRR and CRD IV. Who even knew that there had been three previous capital requirement directives (CRD) before the latest fourth version?

Yet the very fact that the LME held a seminar specifically on financial regulation during the annual jamboree that is LME Week says much about how this most boring of topics is rapidly moving up the metals trading agenda.

Even more telling was the number of attendees forsaking the first of the many LME Week cocktail parties in favour of listening to a bunch of unsexy regulators.

It’s been a long time since G20 finance ministers pledged to overhaul the global financial regulatory structure in the immediate aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis, but then the labyrinthine wheels of financial regulation turn extraordinary slowly.

But turn they have and now European markets such as the LME are facing a barrage of new regulation coming down the pipeline from Brussels.

If that regulation is not “tailored” to match the unique characteristics of commodity trading, “it could risk irreparable damage to the wider industry, leading to a reduction in market participants, a trading shift to non-EU venues and reduced liquidity,” warned an LME white paper on “European regulatory change” released last week.

BALKANISATION

And if all that sounds a bit dramatic, even sexy, consider the fact that it may already be happening.

When CME launched its U.S. aluminium premium futures contract in 2013, the motivation was pretty obvious to everyone in the aluminum market.

The LME, which until now has dominated global pricing of the light metal, was struggling to cope with the load-out queues at warehousing locations such as Detroit and the resulting fracturing of the aluminium price between LME basis price and physical premium.

Users, particularly parts of the U.S. manufacturing supply chain, were furious that an ever larger part of the “all-in” price was simply unhedgeable.

The CME’s move to launch both a premium contract and an “all-in” aluminium price contract was an opportunistic move to steal a march on its London rival, which is due to launch its own premium contracts only next month.

But what about the CME’s new zinc contract? Or its lead contract, unveiled last week and due to launch on Nov. 23?

Both LME contracts have experienced what might be termed logistical gaming over the last 12 months but warehousing issues are not the reason for the CME muscling further into the LME’s traditional pricing franchise.

Rather, the prime driver is the “Balkanisation of regulation”, according to Derek Sammann, CME’s global head of commodities and options products.

As regulators tighten up their trading rules and, more critically, do so in different ways and at different speeds, U.S. metal players, he suggested, are looking for “greater clarity” in the form of U.S.-listed, U.S.-cleared and U.S.-regulated contracts.

And that’s before any of them probably got to take a look at the deluge of European regulation which is about to break over European markets such as the LME.

COMMODITIES CLAMPDOWN

Trafigura, for one, has taken a look and it evidently doesn’t like what it sees.

The global, but Dutch-based, metals and commodities trader said it might take its clearing business outside of Europe for similar regulatory “clarity”.

It doesn’t like EU regulators’ proposal to implement position limits for commodities. It doesn’t much like the proposal to force commodities players to abide by the same sort of capital reserve requirements already applying to financial players.

It’s also possible Trafigura’s directors don’t much like the new rules on remuneration, both capping the amount and limiting the form of bonuses, although if so, they’re not saying so publicly.

Such concerns, though, cut to the heart of all this new EU rule-making.

The clampdown on banking excess, which formed the first post-Crisis regulatory wave, is now being extended to commodity markets, first and foremost in the form of MIFID II, or, to give it its full name, the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive. New and expanded version.

The first ripple effects of the second wave are already starting materially to affect trading venues such as the LME.

The exchange’s overhaul of its warehousing system has already gone much further than forcing down those troublesome load-out queues.

The thrust of the multi-pronged reform process is to pull warehouse operators into the LME’s “market abuse” regime.

What might seem like an over-reaction to all the criticism flung at its physical delivery function makes a whole lot more sense in light of the EU’s proposed extension of “market abuse” powers to cover both cash markets and commodities storage.

Or, as the LME white paper expresses it, “the LME has adopted a forward-thinking approach to mitigate abuse in the warehousing system, and in November 2013 implemented a 12-stage reform package designed to improve the transparency and effectiveness of the LME’s physical delivery network.”

Brussels, please take note.

FRAGMENTATION

Warehousing, though, is just one of multiple threats facing the LME from the looming regulatory wave.

Can the LME’s current system of handling dominant positions, encapsulated within the exchange’s Lending Guidance, be squared with pan-European position limits?

There is wriggle-room in the form of mediation by the UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), also present at the seminar in the form of David Lawton, FCA director of markets, policy and international.

Then there is the innocuous-sounding “open access” component of MIFID II, which will allow any trading venue to hook up with any clearing house or any clearing house to hook up with any trading venue.

The grounds for either venue or clearing house to deny access under the new provisions are narrow.

“Open access”, the LME white paper warned, “could ultimately lead to fragmentation of market liquidity and increased levels of risk for LME members and end users”, legalese for a potential assault on the exchange’s current vertical integration with its own clearing house.

Behind “open access” comes EU benchmark regulation, whatever that means because “the definition of ‘benchmark’ remains unclear and is still subject to discussion at the European level”, according to the LME.

Are the LME’s official prices “benchmarks”? Answers on a postcard to Brussels.

But the answer seems “probably, yes”, in which case “it seems highly likely that the legislation will oblige the LME and its members to maintain greater supervision and governance standards”.

There is more, much more and you can start to understand why so many metal market participants gave up their afternoon schmoozing to listen to a regulatory seminar last Monday.

Regulation may be profoundly unsexy but it is coming to everyone fast.

In fact, it’s already arrived and even the first ripples are starting to change the shape of global metals trading.