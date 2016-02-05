FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Half dozen LME members resign, including Rio Tinto
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
February 5, 2016 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Half dozen LME members resign, including Rio Tinto

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Half a dozen of the lowest ranking members on the London Metal Exchange with no trading rights, including global miner Rio Tinto, have resigned, the LME said on Friday.

A members’ notice announcing the resignations of category 5 members gave no reason behind the moves, although one of the companies has upgraded its membership. A spokeswoman declined to comment.

While one arm of commodities trader Cargill Inc has resigned as a category 5 member, Cargill’s financial services business joined the LME as a category 2 member in October.

Category 5, or associate trade membership, attracts industrial or financial companies who want to “keep abreast of LME activities, its contracts and their development and news on the Exchange itself”, according to the LME website.

Other members that have resigned were: Nyrstar Buden BV, MetAlliance LLP, Lonconex Ltd and Enmetco.

The LME, the world’s biggest market for industrial metals, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
