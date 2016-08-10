LME volumes shrink 9 pct in first half on difficult market -HKEX

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Daily traded volumes on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shrunk by 9 percent in the first half of 2016 due to difficult market conditions, its owner said on Wednesday, and after higher fees discouraged trading on the metals bourse.

LME owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing logged a half-year net profit of HK$2.985 billion ($384.88 million), down from HK$4.10 billion a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation (EBITDA) from its commodities division - almost exclusively its LME business - fell 19 percent to HK$513 million in the first half from HK$632 million for the same half of 2015.

The average daily number of metals contracts traded on LME fell to 635,111 lots vs 695,588 lots in the first half of last year, HKEX said. ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)