LME slashes ring dealing fees in half for August

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has slashed trading fees in half for open outcry trades during August as a goodwill gesture after it had to vacate its premises due to structural problems, it said on Monday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement that ring dealing fees would fall to 25 cents from 50 cents per lot during the month.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd . (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)