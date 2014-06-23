FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London Metal Exchange says to keep open outcry ring
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

London Metal Exchange says to keep open outcry ring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday it will keep its open-outcry trading ring following a review of its future.

The 137-year-old LME, one of the few financial markets to still use open-outcry trading, also said in a statement it would invest 1 million pounds ($1.70 million)in technology for the ring.

“The LME will continue to host the Ring, with its robust and transparent price-discovery process, for as long as the market needs it,” Chief Executive Garry Jones said. ($1 = 0.5876 British Pounds) (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.