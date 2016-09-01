LME to resume ring trading at usual venue on Monday

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will resume open outcry trading at its offices in London's financial district on Monday after repair works were completed, it said on Thursday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, had moved ring trading to an emergency venue in July after structural problems forced the shutdown of its offices at Finsbury Square.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd . (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)