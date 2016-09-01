FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-LME to resume ring trading at usual venue on Monday
#Financials
September 1, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-LME to resume ring trading at usual venue on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will resume open outcry trading at its offices in London's financial district on Monday after repair works were completed, it said on Thursday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, moved ring trading to an emergency venue in July after structural problems forced the shutdown of its offices at Finsbury Square.

Since then, ring trading has been taking place at its disaster recovery site in Chelmsford, east of London.

"The LME has been informed by the building manager of 10 Finsbury Square that the necessary works within the building have been completed," the statement said.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , said all trading and clearing operations had continued to operate as usual during the closure. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
