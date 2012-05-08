FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

LME gets proposals regarding potential sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday it had received a number of detailed proposals from a shortlist of bidders regarding a potential acquisition of the exchange.

The LME said the board would now consider the proposals and give shareholders further information “as appropriate”.

“The discussions shareholders have held with the LME and its financial advisers during the process have drawn out issues of importance to users of the exchange,” the LME said.

“The board welcomes all input and will engage in further dialogue with the LME’s shareholders to reach the best possible outcome for the market.”

The LME did not say who the proposals were from or how many had been submitted.

