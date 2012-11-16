FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LME still expects sale to be approved before end of year
November 16, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

LME still expects sale to be approved before end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange still expects its $2.2 billion sale to the Hong Kong stock exchange to be approved before the end of this year, LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott said on Friday.

Abbott said the deal was awating approval by Britain’s Financial Services Authority. “We have every reason to believe everything will be smooth and it’s very likely the transaction will close by the end of the year,” Abbott told a news conference.

The LME has been acquired by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

