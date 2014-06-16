CORRECTED-London Metal Exchange says can offer three solutions to silver fix

(Fixes spelling of CEO’s first name in second paragraph)

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME), which is competing to offer an alternative to the silver fix when the system is disbanded in August, said on Monday it could offer three different solutions.

The exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , has already proposed an enhanced solution to the current telephone-based method, with better auditing and compliance, Chief Executive Garry Jones told a presentation.

He also said the LME could provide an open-outcry ring based solution or an electronic platform. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)