#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Sorin first South Korean company to join London Metal Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sorin Corp has become the first South Korean member of the London Metal Exchange (LME), the LME said on Wednesday, as the exchange increases its focus on Asia.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd bought the 138-year-old LME for $2.2 billion in 2012, aiming to capitalise on strong growth in the Asian metals sector, especially in China.

“We welcome Sorin to the LME and look forward to expanding our user base in Korea and in the Asia region,” LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said in statement.

Sorin joined as a Category 5 associate trade member, the lowest category which only allows trading as a client.

Headquartered in Seoul, Soin imports and exports non-ferrous metals at the wholesale level. It acts as an exclusive metal export agency of Young Poong Corp and Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., the LME said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
