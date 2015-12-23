LME reaches target of five market makers for new steel contracts

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange has added three more market makers for its new steel rebar and scrap contracts, meeting its target of five market makers, it said on Wednesday.

The LME, the world’s biggest marketplace for base metals trade, aimed to appoint at least five market makers to provide liquidity for its new contracts that were launched last month.

After reviewing tenders, the LME said in a statement it had selected three more electronic market makers, who are expected to provide bids and offers for the steel contracts. It did not name the chosen firms.

“The LME has now reached its target of five market makers in the new ferrous products, and so does not propose to re-open the tender process at this time,” it added. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)