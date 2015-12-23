FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LME reaches target of five market makers for new steel contracts
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 5:31 PM / in 2 years

LME reaches target of five market makers for new steel contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange has added three more market makers for its new steel rebar and scrap contracts, meeting its target of five market makers, it said on Wednesday.

The LME, the world’s biggest marketplace for base metals trade, aimed to appoint at least five market makers to provide liquidity for its new contracts that were launched last month.

After reviewing tenders, the LME said in a statement it had selected three more electronic market makers, who are expected to provide bids and offers for the steel contracts. It did not name the chosen firms.

“The LME has now reached its target of five market makers in the new ferrous products, and so does not propose to re-open the tender process at this time,” it added. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.