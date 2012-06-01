FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-LME asks suitors to resubmit takeover bids
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-LME asks suitors to resubmit takeover bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Susan Thomas

June 1 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange has asked its two remaining suitors to resubmit their takeover proposals for the 135-year old exchange on June 7, a spokesman for the exchange said on Friday.

The move raises the possibility that InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will boost their bids, which sources have told Reuters are around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.86 billion).

The two exchanges left vying for the London bourse, considered the jewel in the crown of the global metals market, presented their bids to the LME board on Thursday.

“We then anticipate a further period of consideration by the board,” LME’s head of business development Chris Evans said by email.

