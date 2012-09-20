FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LME tin drops 4.5 pct on firmer dollar, chart-based selling
#Basic Materials
September 20, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

LME tin drops 4.5 pct on firmer dollar, chart-based selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange tin fell 4.5 percent on Thursday as a firmer dollar triggered a bout of chart-based selling in the metal.

LME tin dropped to $20,441 a tonne, its lowest in a week, before recovering to $20,500 a tonne at 0650 GMT, down from a close at $21,400 a tonne on Wednesday.

Traders said there was no fundamental news to trigger the sales, but pointed to its break of the 200-day moving average around $20,800 a tonne. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Urquhart) (melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3017; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

