FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 3-LME electronic trading resumes after five-hour delay
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2017 / 3:09 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 3-LME electronic trading resumes after five-hour delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Hong Kong bourse has contacted operator LME

* Problem under investigation, LME tells members (Adds confirmation of resumption of trade)

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's electronic trading platform LMESelect reopened at 0600 GMT on Thursday after a five hour delay.

LME copper traded up 0.3 percent at $5,728 a tonne.

Information on what caused the outage was not available.

A spokesman for LMESelect's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), said earlier it was checking with the London Metal Exchange, operator of the platform, to find out why trading had failed to start on time. All media queries to LME go through HKEx during Asian trading hours.

Trading on the LME was delayed for almost four hours last July due to technical issues relating to members' ability to connect to the market.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sonali Paul and Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.