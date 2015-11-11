LME volumes fall 3 pct in Jan-Sept amid price slide

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Trade volumes on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 3 percent in the first nine months of 2015 compared to the same period last year due to a slowdown in global growth and weak commodity prices, the LME’s Chinese owners said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) reported volumes for its LME unit when it released results for the third quarter, showing overall profit surged 80 percent.

The average daily volume of contracts on the LME, the world’s oldest and biggest market for industrial metals, declined to 681,550 lots up to the end of September 2015 from 705,378 last year, HKEx said in a statement.

While overall volumes were down, trading volumes in copper were up 5.3 percent and nickel gained 5.5 percent.

Total futures open interest at Sept. 30 was up about 1 percent versus the same date in 2014, HKEx added.

Despite the decline in volumes, total revenue from the LME increased by 37 percent in January-September due to a hike in trading fees that took effect in January, said HKEx, the world’s biggest listed stock exchange.

LME earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 80 percent after operating expenses dropped since they were no major legal fees.

HKEx has been seeking to boost profitability at the LME since it bought the 138-year-old exchange in 2012 for $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by William Hardy)