RPT-COLUMN-New year, same old warehouse problems for London Metal Exchange: Andy Home

By Andy Home LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A new year it may be but the London Metal Exchange (LME) will spend a large part of it grappling with the same old problems afflicting its global warehousing system. Waiting times to remove metal from log-jammed locations will have flexed out again over the course of December, given last month's large cancellations of aluminium at the Dutch port of Vlissingen and of zinc at the US port of New Orleans. By just how much will be clearer when the LME releases its next monthly report on Monday. Load-out queues, however, are only the most obvious manifestation of a storage system that remains obstinately dysfunctional. The core underlying problem remains the yawning gulf between the cost of storing metal in exchange warehouses and storing it anywhere else. It is the reason why so much metal is still waiting to leave the LME system. And that problem, like the queues, is set to get worse, judging by the increases in rent and load-out charges that will kick in from the start of April. It's worth remembering that these are the maximum allowable rents. Much of the metal lying in LME warehouses will be paying less rent under private bilateral deals arranged between the owners of the metal and the warehouse operators. That said, most of the metal queuing to leave the system, and that's a very large amount indeed in the case of aluminium, 2.33 million tonnes, will be paying the maximum. RENTS UP... Average maximum rents will rise by 3.5 percent in the next financial year, a similar level to the rate of increase this year, according to the LME. The figure has been adjusted to reflect the amount of stocks held by each warehouse operator. It's a statistical twist that is legitimate enough but which serves to mask a more aggressive collective stance by the LME's warehousers. Things looks a bit different if the median rental charge for next year is measured against this year, as shown in this table. (Only aluminium has been adjusted to exclude the two Japanese good-delivery locations, which were last used in 2009.) 2015-2016 Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Median Rent 50 46 45 54 51 47 Cts/tonne/day Pct Change 6.38 6.98 2.27 3.85 6.25 6.82 The reason the LME's calculation is lower is because Pacorini, the warehousing arm of Glencore, is increasing its rents by a modest 1-2 cents per tonne per day next financial year. And Pacorini, as of the end of November, was storing more than half of all the metal in the LME system. Steinweg, holding the third largest amount of metal, is lifting maximum storage costs by a similar amount. Others are being less restrained. Metro, which has just been sold by Goldman Sachs to the Reuben brothers, will lift rents by 3 cents across all metals and all locations, matching its increase this year. It held the second largest amount of metal at the end of November. Henry Bath, the other member of the "Big Four", is going for an even steeper rise of 4 cents per tonne per day for aluminium, copper, tin and zinc. That's particularly significant since Henry Bath, now owned by Mercuria, was one of the warehouse operators that heeded the LME's call for restraint in the current year by leaving its rents unchanged. So too did CWT, which will lift maximum storage charges by 2-4 cents in the coming year in compensation. Worldwide Warehouse Solutions (WWS), owned by Noble Group, actually reduced rents in the current year but has evidently decided to play catch-up with the most aggressive rate hikes of all, up to 8 cents for aluminium, nickel and zinc. It may well have taken the view that restraint got it nowhere, since its share of LME metals storage had dwindled to just 0.25 percent at the end of November. ...LOAD-OUT CHARGES UP Even more significant a shift in stance is evident from the lift in load-out charges, or, as they are referred to on the LME, the free-on-truck (FOT) charges. The average increase for the current financial year running to the end of March 2015 was just below 1 percent. Only two operators, Steinweg and Pacorini, lifted FOT charges by any significant amount. Some, such as WWS, cut their charges. In the coming financial year only Metro among the major players together with a handful of smaller operators are holding their FOT charges unchanged with just about everyone else going for some sort of increase. As a result the average load-out rate, again excluding the Japanese aluminium warehouses, will rise by 3.4 percent over the current year. Whichever way you churn the statistics, it's clear that the total cost of LME warehousing, rent plus load-out charge, is set to resume its seemingly inexorable upwards trend. A PREDICTABLE REACTION And in many ways this is an all-too predictable riposte by the warehouse operators to the LME's raft of proposed changes to its warehousing system announced last November. Indeed, the timing of its latest consultation exercise was viewed by many operators as a breach of an unwritten rule that the exchange wouldn't cause operational uncertainty ahead of the December deadline for warehousers to submit their proposed rent rates for the following financial year. As such, several may well have gone for overtly aggressive hikes to preempt the potential but still unknown costs of complying with new rules such as conducting their own audits, meeting per-metal load-out requirements and, for those choosing to participate, adhering to the even tighter rules governing storage of premium warrants for the exchange's proposed new aluminium premium contracts. More fundamentally, though, these increases in storage fees reflect how LME warehousers themselves think their business will evolve. The LME's multiple rule changes will alter the exchange warehousing landscape. Specifically, the exchange wants to get rid of existing load-out queues and, over the longer term, limit the potential for new queues, particularly those artificially created by warehousers. The logical inference is that metal will flow faster through the LME system. The logical commercial reaction by warehouse operators is to offset the loss of potential earnings from queues, in which metal tends to pay the maximum allowable rental, by increasing the maximum allowable rent threshold and the cost of loading-out metal. VICIOUS CIRCLE The vicious circle, in other words, continues. The more the LME endeavours to ensure efficient delivery times from its warehousing network, the more warehouse operators increase the costs of LME storage. In doing so, they widen the disconnect with off-exchange storage, in effect incentivising the movement of metal off market, endangering both their own and the LME's franchise. Capping rents and load-out charges would be the most obvious way of breaking the circle, but the LME is still keeping under wraps the legal advice it has taken on this subject, even though the previous impediment, the long-running legal saga with Russian aluminium producer Rusal, has now run its course. It remains uncertain, therefore, whether capping rents would be legal or not. And even if it were, how would warehouse operators react? Would they simply walk away? Several are already likely baulking at the extra regulatory burdens flowing from the current barrage of rule changes. The relationship between the LME and "its" warehousers has been dysfunctional for many, many years. And there's still no prospect of it becoming less dysfunctional this year either.