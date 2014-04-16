FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LME says court refuses permission to appeal warehouse ruling
#Financials
April 16, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

LME says court refuses permission to appeal warehouse ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said the High Court on Wednesday refused permission to launch an appeal to a ruling last month which halted an LME reform aimed at reducing logjams at its global network of warehouses.

The LME said it was taking legal advice on whether to move to the next stage in seeking to appeal by applying to the Court of Appeal or whether it should launch a fresh consultation with stakeholders on its warehousing policy. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
