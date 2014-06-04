London Metal Exchange to appeal against warehouse ruling

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has decided to appeal against a ruling that halted a key warehouse reform aimed at cutting backlogs, the exchange said on Wednesday.

“We welcome the opportunity to challenge the decision of the judge at the first instance at a hearing scheduled to take place on 29-30 July 2014,” a statement said.

The exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , got permission to appeal on May 15, but had not said whether it would go through with an appeal or restart its consultation process. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Erica Billingham)