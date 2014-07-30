FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK appeal court reserves judgment in LME warehousing case
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 30, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

UK appeal court reserves judgment in LME warehousing case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - A British appeal court declined on Wednesday to make an immediate ruling in a case about the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) effort to implement tough warehousing rules to cut backlogs.

A three-judge panel “reserved judgment” on whether to overturn or uphold an original March ruling in favour of Russian aluminium company United Company Rusal.

The original judgment halted a key reform of the LME’s warehouses because it regarded the consultation process as “unfair and unlawful”. (Reporting by Eric Onstad and Alexandra Reza; editing by Susan Thomas and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.