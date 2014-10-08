FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Metal Exchange wins court appeal vs Rusal on warehousing
October 8, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

London Metal Exchange wins court appeal vs Rusal on warehousing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) won its appeal on Wednesday against a court ruling that had halted new rules to cut backlogs in withdrawing metals from its global network of warehouses.

A three-judge panel at the UK Court of Appeal overturned an original March ruling in favour of Russian aluminium giant Rusal . That had halted a key reform of the LME’s warehouses because it regarded the consultation process as “unfair and unlawful”.

The LME, the world’s oldest and biggest market for industrial metals, will now be able to implement reforms designed to speed up deliveries of metal from depots in the LME’s global network. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jason Neely)

