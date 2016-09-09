FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
LME fines warehouse firm 30,000 pounds for reporting errors
September 9, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

LME fines warehouse firm 30,000 pounds for reporting errors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has fined Worldwide Warehouse Solutions UK Ltd (WWS) 30,000 pounds ($40,000) for errors in recording movements of lead inventories, the exchange said on Friday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement the errors resulted in mistaken data being released in February about 31,700 tonnes of lead inventories at the WWS warehouse in the Dutch port of Vlissingen.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. , said the settlement and fine took account of the fact that WWS notified the exchange as soon as it discovered the problem, which was down to human error. ($1 = 0.7523 pounds) (Reporting by Eric Onstad and Clara Denina; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
