FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London Metal Exchange seeks to appeal warehouse ruling
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 28, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

London Metal Exchange seeks to appeal warehouse ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday it planned to seek permission to appeal against a court ruling it lost last month, which halted a key reform aimed at cutting backlogs at warehouses.

“We will be seeking leave to appeal (from the Court of Appeal),” LME spokeswoman Kathy Alys said.

The exchange, the world’s largest market for industrial metals such as copper and aluminium, has previously said it was taking legal advice on whether to appeal the ruling or to launch a new consultation on its warehouse policy.

In late March, Russia’s Rusal won a ruling that halted a warehouse reform because consultations had been “unfair and unlawful”. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.