FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LME to further tighten warehouse rules, launches consultation
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

LME to further tighten warehouse rules, launches consultation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it had launched consultations on proposed changes to rules governing physical delivery and its global network of storage warehouses.

The LME, which recently won a key court battle about new rules to cut delivery backlogs at warehouses, plans even tougher rules to support a new contract on aluminium premiums, it said in a statement.

“We are committed to providing an optimal physical delivery network for all our users, and we encourage market participants to share their views,” Matthew Chamberlain, LME head of business development said.

The LME plans to require warehouses to deliver out an additional 500 tonnes of aluminium alloys per day, it said.

The exchange also said it proposed new measures to limit any queues in primary aluminium at warehouses to 34 business days.

The consultation will last until Feb. 7. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.