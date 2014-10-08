FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LME to implement warehouse reform Feb. 1 after winning appeal
#Financials
October 8, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

LME to implement warehouse reform Feb. 1 after winning appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) announced plans on Wednesday to implement a key reform next February to slash queues at its network of warehouses after it won a court appeal.

It will hold a two-week consultation period with warehouse companies about the new rules, which will take affect on Feb. 1, 2015, a statement said.

The LME, the world’s biggest market for industrial metals, also said that following the consultation it would look at other possible reforms, including capping or banning rents on metals caught in warehouse backlogs.

Earlier on Wednesday, a three-judge panel overturned an earlier judgment that had forced the LME to halt a key reform. (Reporting by Eric Onstad)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
