LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing CEO Charles Li said on Wednesday plans to create mainland, physically deliverable spot commodity markets are one way of getting LME warehouse expertise into China.

“Whether or not that allows us to leverage LME expertise in China, the answer is yes,” Li told reporters during an HKEx annual results presentation. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)