September 30, 2015 / 1:28 PM / 2 years ago

LME extends rent-capping consultation by two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) extended its rent capping consultation by two weeks to invite comments on possible anti-abuse provisions that would govern the application of the proposed queue-based rent capping (QBRC) rules.

The LME has always highlighted the potential for QBRC to be used by metal owners to achieve free storage at the expense of warehouses, the exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In the feedback to the consultation, a number of respondents felt this was a significant concern, requiring a specific anti-abuse provision,” says Matthew Chamberlain, head of business development.

“We want the market to know we are listening to these concerns, and we certainly do not want QBRC to be a source of abuse. The launch of this follow-up consultation reflects this.”

Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Adrian Croft

