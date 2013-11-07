LME cautions warehouse firms on raising rents

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange warned warehousing companies on Thursday that it could take action if rents are hiked in response to new proposals aimed at fixing backlogs in the exchange’s warehouse network.

Warehousing companies should use self-discipline in terms of rental levels, Matt Chamberlain, head of business development, told a news conference.

“And the LME will absolutely consider using those powers if its sees rent inflation going forward.” (Reporting by Eric Onstad and Harpreet Bhal; editing by Jane Baird)