February 5, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

LME gives warehouses option to cut rent levels for 2016-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange said on Friday it is giving its approved warehouses the option to cut rent and free-on-truck (FOT) levels for 2016-17 before Feb. 19 and that it will publish revised rates by March 1.

“The LME is re-opening a window for warehouse operators to vary downwards their 2016-17 rent and FOT charges, if they so desire, prior to the rent and FOT charges taking effect on 1 April 2016,” the exchange said in a release.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any increases to rent and FOT rates for the period will not be accepted.” (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Adrian Croft)

