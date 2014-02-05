FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LME appoints external consultancy for warehouse review
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

LME appoints external consultancy for warehouse review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it had appointed an external consultancy to conduct a logistical review of its warehousing network.

The exchange also said in a statement that it had engaged lawyers to undertake a legal review of its warehousing agreement.

It added that Phillip Crowson had been appointed as chairman of its new Physical Market Committee, which will meet for the first time in March.

The LME, the world’s largest marketplace for metals such as copper and aluminium, last year announced reforms to warehousing designed to slash long backlogs to source deliveries of metal from the depots.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.