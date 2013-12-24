FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rusal's claim relating to LME may be heard in Feb/March - source
#Daimler
December 24, 2013

Rusal's claim relating to LME may be heard in Feb/March - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal is not seeking financial compensation in a judicial review claim in relation to a London Metal Exchange (LME) warehousing rule change, a source close to Rusal said on Tuesday.

Rusal is asking that the LME decision be quashed and the claim is expected to be heard in England’s High Court in February or March, before the proposed LME rule change on April 1, 2014, the source added.

Rusal declined to comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies)

