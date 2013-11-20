UPDATE 1-LME eyes launch of yuan-priced contracts via HKEx platform

* Contracts would be cleared, settled in Chinese currency

* Also plans to launch iron ore, thermal coal contracts for Asia

By Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange aims to introduce yuan-based contracts denominated and settled in the Chinese currency via its Hong Kong platform, in hopes of tapping into growing demand for hedging tools amid volatile prices.

The Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), which owns the LME, also plans to launch iron ore and coal products in Asia, the home of top commodities buyer China.

“We are looking to leverage HKEx’s expertise in Asia and proximity to China to offer yuan-priced metal products and new contracts,” LME Chief Executive Garry Jones told an industry conference in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The LME’s clearing arm is set for launch in September 2014, soon after which the exchange plans to accept the Chinese yuan as collateral for its dollar-denominated contracts, Jones told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

“If, over time, we launch more commodity products in Hong Kong, they might be denominated in the renminbi and they might be settled in the renminbi. This is a work in progress and it’s too early to say exactly what it will be,” Jones said.

“But we are really focusing on that, because as a metal exchange, we have a foot in London and a foot in Hong Kong. It’s a good place for us.”

Global exchanges seek greater access to Asia, with the IntercontinentalExchange Group recently saying it would buy the Singapore Mercantile Exchange as a quicker way of building a foothold in the region.

The LME signed a pact in June to explore collaboration with the China Beijing International Mining Exchange as the latter looks to bring in more foreign players, Jones said.

He added that the LME was also working with Bank of China Ltd as it sought to launch yuan-denominated contracts while examining the feasibility of having current LME contracts cleared in the Chinese currency on the HKEx platform.

REGIONAL CONTRACTS

The HKEx has plans for iron ore and thermal coal contracts for Asia as well, but Jones gave no details.

They could be backed by physical delivery to one of the LME’s approved locations in Asia, such as in South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan. The launch could also wait until the LME registers warehouses in China, although Jones has recently said he does not expect that soon.

This opens up the possibility of index-settled contracts, analysts said.

Singapore is the top global clearer of iron ore swaps and the Dalian Commodity Exchange launched the world’s first physically-backed iron ore futures contracts on Oct. 18, volumes of which have dwarfed the swaps.

An analyst who looks at iron ore in Shanghai said while Singapore had established itself offshore and Dalian onshore, an HKEx iron ore contract would appeal to both groups, although HKEx could face pitfalls.

“Potentially the disadvantage is that they’re getting into a market that’s already a little bit fragmented and the reality of these exchanges is that there’s only one who’s going to attract most of the liquidity.”