FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LME chief says possible link between higher fees, lower trading volume
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

LME chief says possible link between higher fees, lower trading volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - The head of the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday said there may be a link between fee rises that came into force at the bourse at the start of 2015 and a drop in its trading volumes.

"People say: you've increased fees and the volumes are down. At the end of the day, there may be a link," CEO Garry Jones said at a conference in Hong Kong.

Jones said the drop in trading volumes in near-term, or so-called tomorrow/next day trade, was also due to lower volumes of metals in its warehouses.

"Yes we did raise fees a year-and-a-half ago ... (but) the underlying drop in volume is much more down to the underlying decrease in (economic) growth."

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.