a year ago
Hong Kong bourse wants to build base metal pricing benchmarks in China
June 14, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong bourse wants to build base metal pricing benchmarks in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd wants to build base metal pricing benchmarks in China with the aim of developing futures markets in the world's top consumer of commodities, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We want to be the primary collector, certifier of pricing benchmarks, we either futurise ... in China if we are permitted, or we license it to our domestic partners," Charles Li said.

If that cannot be achieved, the HKEX would look to "futurise" the products in Hong Kong, Li told an industry seminar in Asia.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
