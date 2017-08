HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".

He was referring to increases in transaction costs two years ago that eroded volumes. HKEx bought the LME in 2012. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)