FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LMEWEEK-LME CEO says no basis for LME to be included in warehouse lawsuits
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2013 / 7:03 PM / 4 years ago

LMEWEEK-LME CEO says no basis for LME to be included in warehouse lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange’s new CEO said he was ready to fight multiple U.S. lawsuits alleging anti-competitive behaviour in aluminium storage.

Lawsuits filed by consumers, distributors and others allege aluminium price fixing and anti-competitive behaviour by investment banks, large trading houses and the LME.

“What is absolutely clear with these lawsuits in America is there is no basis for including the LME in these suits. We are going to be defending that,” Garry Jones told Reuters in an interview.

“There is no smoking gun. There was no complicity. We’re going to have a hell of a defence for that. And its annoying because it will take management time. We are confident of being right,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.