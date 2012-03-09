UPDATE 1-LMI Aerospace 4th-qtr misses; cuts 2012 sales outlook

March 9 (Reuters) - LMI Aerospace Inc, which makes parts for the aerospace and defense industries, posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by higher costs, program delays and some order cancellations.

The company cut its 2012 sales forecast to between $282 million and $298 million, from $290 million to $308 million it predicted earlier.

For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $4.1 million, or 35 cents a share, from $3.1 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $65 million.

For the quarter, analysts had expected earnings of 41 cents a share on revenue of $67.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the St. Louis-based company closed at $19.70 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.