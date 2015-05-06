FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LNG tanker diverted away from Britain towards N. America
May 6, 2015

LNG tanker diverted away from Britain towards N. America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - A liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery bound for Britain may have been diverted on Wednesday towards North America, according to live ship-tracking data on Reuters Eikon.

The GDF Suez Point Fortin tanker was initially due to unload its Algerian cargo in Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on May 6-7.

Shipping data shows it has changed course four times in the past 48 hours, before finally breaking out of its previous shipping channel earlier on Wednesday.

The 154,200 cubic metre capacity vessel is still listed as bound for Britain, even though it has deviated course.

Two sources said the tanker, which is owned by Engie, formerly known as GDF Suez, could be sailing towards the Everett import terminal near Boston, where Engie owns import capacity.

It was not possible to confirm this. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
